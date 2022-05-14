Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

SVC stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,669,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,211,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 663,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,236,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 636,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

