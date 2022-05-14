ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SREV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,725. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 348,460 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $446,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 408,678 shares of company stock valued at $513,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

