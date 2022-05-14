ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.