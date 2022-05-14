Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Barclays set a €138.00 ($145.26) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €91.86 ($96.69) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 12 month high of €182.00 ($191.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.