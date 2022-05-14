Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €138.00 ($145.26) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €91.86 ($96.69) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 12 month high of €182.00 ($191.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

