Shopping 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $351,807.00 (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00015010 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $351,807.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00528362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.17 or 2.02868477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,885 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

