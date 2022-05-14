Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Decreases By 38.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,492. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $12.15.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 63.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
About Applied UV (Get Rating)
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
