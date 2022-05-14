Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) Decreases By 64.0%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $6,632,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 237,213 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after buying an additional 222,345 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $7,285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of DCUE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $102.08. 314,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

