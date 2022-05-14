Short Interest in Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Declines By 60.3%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EATBF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 6,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Eat & Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

About Eat & Beyond Global (Get Rating)

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

