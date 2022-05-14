Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 55.5%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the April 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.0 days.

DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.11 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

