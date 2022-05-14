Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Drops By 52.1%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NASDAQ FEX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. 32,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

