Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Decreases By 60.9%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 499,553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,266,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 70,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. 637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

