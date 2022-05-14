Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Increases By 98.5%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GENN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 36,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,362. Genesis Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
