Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Increases By 55.5%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,300 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the April 15th total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,561.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HMCBF stock remained flat at $$21.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

