Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Grows By 57.9%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.55. 15,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,253. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

