Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Expands By 136.4%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KFFB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.01%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

