Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Rises By 57.1%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ LFMDP traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

About LifeMD (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

