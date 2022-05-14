Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Rises By 57.1%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ LFMDP traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
About LifeMD (Get Rating)
