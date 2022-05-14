Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Declines By 50.0%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.
