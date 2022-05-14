Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Declines By 51.6%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the April 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 42,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.40). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

