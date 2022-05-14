Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW) Expands By 157.1%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SWAGW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,660. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.81.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III stock. Context Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.