Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Drops By 52.5%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the April 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.88. 163,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,965. The company has a market cap of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.57. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

