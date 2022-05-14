Sierra Metals’ (SMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

SMT traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

