Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $20.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.62. 1,437,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

