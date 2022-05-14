Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €168.81 ($177.70).

SIX2 stock traded up €6.20 ($6.53) during trading on Friday, hitting €119.60 ($125.89). 43,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($179.26).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

