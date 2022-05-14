Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

