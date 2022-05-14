Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after buying an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.