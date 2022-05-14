Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

