Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,706 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

