Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,423,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

