Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 176,891 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of SunPower at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of SPWR opened at $15.21 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

