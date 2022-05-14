Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

