Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 438 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.95 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

