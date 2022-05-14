Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $53.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 75.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 32.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sleep Number by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.