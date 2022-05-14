Small Cap Consu Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for urban-gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Small Cap Consu currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for urban-gro’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

UGRO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UGRO stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a PE ratio of -318.00 and a beta of 1.97. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

