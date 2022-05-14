S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.85. 2,811,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.41. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

