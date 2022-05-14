SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,268.05

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $90,268.05 and $3,592.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00534252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036975 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,001.44 or 2.01062073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

