SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.21

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.21 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 94190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.