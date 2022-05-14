Spectris’ (SXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,527 ($43.48).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,034 ($37.41) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,676.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37). The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.38) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($125,508.57). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($30.76) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($46,141.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,505 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,245.

Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.