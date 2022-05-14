StockNews.com Downgrades Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.
Shares of Sientra stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
