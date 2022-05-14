StockNews.com Downgrades Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

