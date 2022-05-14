StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 139,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,416. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

