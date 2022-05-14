StockNews.com Lowers Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NGS opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $85,646. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

