Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Mister Car Wash worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.42.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

