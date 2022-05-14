Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $926,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 401,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,140. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

