Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 34,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 847,685 shares.The stock last traded at $47.56 and had previously closed at $48.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

