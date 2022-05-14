Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.57.

SU stock opened at C$46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$66.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.97. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$48.49.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

