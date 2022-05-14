Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,536 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

