Tael (WABI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (WABI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.00, $13.96, $62.56 and $24.72. In the last week, Tael has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,999.17 or 1.00000314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $62.56, $13.96, $7.20, $4.92, $18.11, $45.75, $10.00, $6.32, $34.91, $5.22 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

