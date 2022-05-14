Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components (Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.