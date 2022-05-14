Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 29,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

