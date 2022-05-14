Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:TEDU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 29,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
