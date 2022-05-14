TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the April 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSPQ. Towerview LLC bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,406,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

TSPQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

