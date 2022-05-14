TD Securities Increases Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.20 million and a PE ratio of -30.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.86. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation (Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.